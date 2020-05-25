PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Advocates say the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a physical and emotional toll on our veterans.
Paula Pedene, Executive Director for Honoring America’s Veterans, is encouraging fellow veterans to “be vigilant” and look out for those who may be struggling with the COVID-19 crisis.
“Phone people, message them, FaceTime. Whatever you can do,” says Pedene.
She says “buddy checks” are a familiar term for service members, helping veterans avoid feeling isolated. This problem may be more prevalent, Pedene says, with some Memorial Day events canceled or streamed online.
“[Veterns] like to get together and be connected with each other,” says Pedene. "About 15-percent of our nation’s veterans suffer from mental health issues. So for them, anxiety, it’s a little bit harder.”
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is keeping count of coronavirus cases at VA facilities across the country. Last week the Phoenix VA Health Care System confirmed seven veteran patients had died from complications with COVID-19. On Monday, the Veterans Affairs interactive map showed a total of eight cases linked to the Phoenix facility. Still, it’s unclear if the death is attributed to a patient or hospital staffer.
To put the numbers in perspective, Pedene says the Phoenix VA serves about 85,000 veterans.
“As long as we’re getting veterans the access to healthcare they need, and the VA is doing a good job protecting them, that’s the most important thing,” says Pedene.
Pedene is one of the original whistleblowers who exposed long patient wait times at the Phoenix facility in 2014. The Navy veteran is urging others to see a doctor if they are sick, noting many providers are offering telemedicine appointments. Pedene also says some veterans may have preexisting health issues stemming from their service.
“They tend to be a little sicker because of what they’ve been exposed to,” says Pedene.
To view COVID-19 cases at VA facilities, click here.
A spokesperson for the Phoenix VA Health Care System says visitors at the facility receive a temperature check and are asked a series of questions as part of a screening to prevent coronavirus spread. VA policy now states anyone on the campus should wear a face covering. A spokesperson says staff wears PPE depending on their roles in providing care.
Phoenix VA Health Care System says patients are tested for coronavirus based on guidance from the veteran’s provider and a review of their exposure or symptoms.