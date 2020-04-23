MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of women in Maricopa started a Facebook group to allow for people to "adopt" a student affected by the 2020 school closures.

"We're trying to think of something to do that would be special for them," Audra Baker said. "It's all of Arizona we're trying to do. I actually have people all over the place. We have people in Texas and Virginia."

Baker said she came up with the idea while brainstorming with her friend in California.

Here's how it works: join the Facebook group , post a photo of your graduate or student of any age group, and tell people about them. Someone can then comment "adopt" and send the student a gift card, a treat, a care package, etc.

