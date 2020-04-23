A group of women in Maricopa started a Facebook group that lets people "adopt" a 2020 graduate.

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of women in Maricopa started a Facebook group to allow for people to "adopt" a student affected by the 2020 school closures.

"We're trying to think of something to do that would be special for them," Audra Baker said. "It's all of Arizona we're trying to do. I actually have people all over the place. We have people in Texas and Virginia."

Baker said she came up with the idea while brainstorming with her friend in California.

Here's how it works: join the Facebook group, post a photo of your graduate or student of any age group, and tell people about them. Someone can then comment "adopt" and send the student a gift card, a treat, a care package, etc. 

"It could be as simple as sending a quick note saying, 'Hey, we're here with you, we support you, you're not the only one going through this,'" Baker said. "During the COVID, everybody is just kind of stuck inside and they can't see family. A lot of the kids are not very happy about not being able to see each other. So it's just a little way of bringing a smile to all the graduates' faces."

Initially made for the graduating high school class, Baker opened it up to students of all ages.

"Our group is not just for the high school graduates. I remember my kids graduating from kindergarten, that milestone. Right now, they aren't getting to do their promotion for the fifth grade," Baker said. "It's just a milestone for everybody and not to be able to experience that with friends is kind of devastating. If we can bring a smile to at least one kid's face, that makes all of this worth it."

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you