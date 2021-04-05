MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Health Services will be opening their first indoor COVID-19 location in Mesa at the Dexcom facility on Monday with first appointments starting at noon.
"We're grateful for the support from Dexcom and other partners to make this indoor site a reality and maintain our momentum getting vaccine to Arizonans," said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. "Patients, staff, and volunteers will be grateful as well since we're nearing the point when operating outside will become hazardous as temperatures climb."
The site will start by offering 3,000 to 4,000 appointments a day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week with hopes of eventually supporting 12,000 appointments 24/7.
Those who have received their first dose at Chandler-Gilbert Community College on March 14 and after have been scheduled for their second doses automatically at the Dexcom location. Operations at Chandler-Gilbert shut down at on April 3.
The State Farm Stadium site will administer vaccinations overnight – 5 p.m.-9 a.m. -- for the next three weeks, closing for good the morning of Friday, April 23. Vaccination operations inside into the air-conditioned Gila River Arena, which is just down the street from State Farm Stadium, start at 7 a.m. on Friday, April 23. Appointments there will be available starting Friday, April 16, on the ADHS Vaccine Patient Portal.
Things will run differently at Gila River Arena because it’s not a drive-thru site. You will have to park and go inside through the main entrance at Gate 4. Check-in and vaccine administration will be in the main concourse. You’ll spend your 15-30-minute post-vaccine observation time in the arena’s seating areas. The Gila River Arena operation will run 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Parking will be free.
To get more information on COVID-19 vaccinations or to schedule an appointment, visit their website here. Those who do not have internet access or are having trouble navigating the process can call 1-844-542-8201.