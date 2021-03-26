MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Health Services announced Friday that they are partnering with Dexcom to open an indoor drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination location in Mesa.
The site will be operated by Dexcom, which makes glucose monitoring products for people with diabetes. The site will be the Valley's first state-run indoor drive-thru location for COVID-19 vaccinations.
"As the hot summer months approach, we want to ensure our vaccination sites continue to operate efficiently," Gov. Doug Ducey said. "Health care professionals, volunteers, staff, and those getting vaccinated need access to safe, weather-friendly sites as vaccine doses are administered, and this indoor site helps address that need. My thanks to Dexcom and the Arizona Department of Health Services for their proactive work to protect Arizonans."
Dexcom's Mesa Regional Distribution Center is a 500,000 square-foot facility near the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Power Road. the company says about 30,000 square feet will be used for the mass vaccination site through the end of June.
The site will open on April 5 and will replace the COVID-19 vaccination site at Chandler-Gilbert Community College. This will allow the state to continue operating a vaccination site in the East Valley.
"We're grateful for the support from Dexcom and other partners to make this indoor site a reality and maintain our momentum getting vaccine to Arizonans," said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. "Patients, staff, and volunteers will be grateful as well since we're nearing the point when operating outside will become hazardous as temperatures climb."
The site will start by offering 3,000 to 4,000 appointments a day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week with hopes of eventually supporting 12,000 appointments 24/7.
Those who have received their dose at Chandler-Gilbert on March 14 and after have been scheduled for their second doses automatically at the Dexcom location.
To get more information on COVID-19 vaccinations or to schedule an appointment, visit their website here. Those who do not have internet access or are having trouble navigating the process can call 1-844-542-8201.