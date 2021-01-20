PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A popular venue in downtown Phoenix is shut down because of COVID-19 violations, the Arizona Department of Health Services said on Wednesday. The move comes after an indoor rap concert was held there.
Health officials say The Pressroom is closed and its liquor license has been temporarily suspended. They point to social media footage of an event that was held on Saturday where guests weren't socially distant and weren't wearing masks. The event was a concert for Polo G. The all-ages show cost $50. The City of Phoenix said the concert wasn't approved, which is required to hold a gathering of more than 50 people. The rule was one of the provisions under Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order that was signed in December.
ADHS's notice to close has been placed on The Pressroom's door. The venue has to meet certain benchmarks with the state to reopen. That could take weeks.
Arizona's Family has reached out to The Pressroom for comment but we haven't heard back.
ADHS on Wednesday tallied 4,845 additional coronavirus cases and 262 related deaths, bringing Arizona’s totals since the pandemic began to 690,544 cases and 11,528 deaths.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker shows Arizona has a seven-day new-case average of 97.4 cases per 100,000 people. The U.S. average is 60.1 per 100,000 people.