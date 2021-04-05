MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Health Services has opened its first indoor COVID-19 location in Mesa at the Dexcom facility on Monday with first appointments starting at noon.
"Moving indoors allows us to protect our staff, our volunteers, our patients," said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. "It's hot outside in Arizona, so we want to make sure the people are the most important thing. We want to make sure they are safe."
The site will start by offering 3,000 to 4,000 appointments a day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week with hopes of eventually supporting 12,000 appointments 24/7.
Those who have received their first dose at Chandler-Gilbert Community College on March 14 and after have been scheduled for their second doses automatically at the Dexcom location. Operations at Chandler-Gilbert shut down at on April 3.
"In the Arizona heat, I think this is perfect, right?" said Micaela Drewett, who just got her first vaccine shot. "It's nice to have shelter and feel safe while doing it."
Charity organizations hope the indoor site will spark more interesting in volunteering.
"I'm hoping that we get more volunteers, because it's much more comfortable in here and they don't have to worry about health and safety," said volunteer Sally Zimmerman.
Volunteers like Zimmerman and Jim Gardapee say spending six hours inside the climate controlled warehouse is a lot better than sweating it out in a hot parking lot.
"It's better volunteering inside this facility than waiting in 100-degree heat," said Gardapee. "I don't like sweating."
State health officials tell us setting up shop indoors will also keep the lines moving faster since their iPads and other technology can get overheated and breakdown in the high heat. Patients we spoke to are just happy there's another option.
"I have so many friends and family that I really love," said Terry Dellosa, who just get her shot. "I'm very excited I can do my part to keep them safe and to get rid of this awful thing and try to get back to normal."
The State Farm Stadium site will administer vaccinations overnight – 5 p.m.-9 a.m. -- for the next three weeks, closing for good the morning of Friday, April 23. Vaccination operations inside into the air-conditioned Gila River Arena, which is just down the street from State Farm Stadium, start at 7 a.m. on Friday, April 23. Appointments there will be available starting Friday, April 16, on the ADHS Vaccine Patient Portal.
Things will run differently at Gila River Arena because it’s not a drive-thru site. You will have to park and go inside through the main entrance at Gate 4. Check-in and vaccine administration will be in the main concourse. You’ll spend your 15-30-minute post-vaccine observation time in the arena’s seating areas. The Gila River Arena operation will run 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Parking will be free.
To get more information on COVID-19 vaccinations or to schedule an appointment, visit their website here. Those who do not have internet access or are having trouble navigating the process can call 1-844-542-8201.