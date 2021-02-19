COVID-19 testing
John Paraskevas/Newsday/Getty Images

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Health Services says they are making $100 million available to counties to help them with COVID-19 testing across the state and will be available immediately.

According to a press release from ADHS, the money will be to help counties with staffing, laboratory testing, informatics, disease surveillance, and other activities related to COVID-19 tests. 

The amount of money per county will be determined by a special formula that is based on the percentage of the state's population. 

Full breakdown per county:

  • Apache: $1.09 million
  • Cochise: $1.9 million
  • Coconino: $2.06 million
  • Gila: $840,000
  • Graham: $623,000
  • Greenlee: $230,000
  • La Paz: $390,000
  • Maricopa: $60.63 million
  • Mohave: $2.98 million
  • Navajo: $1.62 million
  • Pima: $14.36 million
  • Pinal: $6.24 million
  • Santa Cruz: $751,000
  • Yavapai: $3.28 million
  • Yuma: $3.01 million
 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you