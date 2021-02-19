PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Health Services says they are making $100 million available to counties to help them with COVID-19 testing across the state and will be available immediately.
According to a press release from ADHS, the money will be to help counties with staffing, laboratory testing, informatics, disease surveillance, and other activities related to COVID-19 tests.
The amount of money per county will be determined by a special formula that is based on the percentage of the state's population.
Full breakdown per county:
- Apache: $1.09 million
- Cochise: $1.9 million
- Coconino: $2.06 million
- Gila: $840,000
- Graham: $623,000
- Greenlee: $230,000
- La Paz: $390,000
- Maricopa: $60.63 million
- Mohave: $2.98 million
- Navajo: $1.62 million
- Pima: $14.36 million
- Pinal: $6.24 million
- Santa Cruz: $751,000
- Yavapai: $3.28 million
- Yuma: $3.01 million