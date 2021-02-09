PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Tuesday afternoon a new vaccine data addition to their COVID-19 dashboard.

The data includes the number of administered doses in Arizona, number of people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, number of doses ordered in Arizona, and number of people who are fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, 954,290 doses have been administered in the state and 1,220,400 doses have been ordered.

Their dashboard also lets you hover over parts the map and graphs for additional information. For example, if you click Maricopa County on the map, you can see how many people in the county have been vaccinated and how many doses have been ordered.

Our #COVID19 dashboard has been updated with additional data points in a new Vaccine Administration section. The dashboard now shows the age, race, ethnicity, and gender of those receiving the vaccine in Arizona. Visit https://t.co/SjW38nyOSG for details. — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 9, 2021

ADHS also has a graph that shows how many doses per day were administered. This breaks down further for Maricopa County, and other counties around the state. You can also find a breakdown on race and age.

To see the full dashboard or if you want to explore it more, click here.