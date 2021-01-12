GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services provided an update on the rate of vaccines administered on the first day of operations at the state's first sponsored 24/7 vaccination site.

According to AZDHS spokesperson Steve Elliott, nearly 4,000 people had been vaccinated by 6 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The first day of vaccinations consisted of a 9-hour soft launch and ramp-up. Elliott says after the site scaled up operations, Tuesday's capacity saw 200 doses administered an hour, or what's projected to be about 4,800 vaccines in the first 24 hours.

The site opened at 12:01 a.m. for vaccine recipients in Phase 1A and Phase 1B, including healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, law enforcement officers, Arizonans over the age of 75, and others at the top of the priority list for vaccine distribution.

State Farm stadium vaccines being administered COVID-19 vaccines being administered at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“I’m pleased and grateful to see the enthusiastic response not just from our volunteers and staff but from those who are able to use this medical facility to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Cara Christ, Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.

AZDHS partnered with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and the Arizona Cardinals to launch the site. Blue Cross Blue Shield has more than 300 volunteers staffing the stadium 24/7, and the Arizona Cardinals provided tents and technical assistance.

All appointments at State Farm Stadium are currently booked through Tuesday, January 19, but AZDHS says times are available beyond that date. So far, more than 81,000 people have booked appointments at the stadium.

The website to register is: podvaccine.azdhs.gov. To register for other areas in Arizona, click here.

Anyone without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 to be connected with someone who can help. If you have an Arizona area code, you can also call 211.