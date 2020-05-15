PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona branch of the AARP called on Gov. Doug Ducey to release specific details on which long-term care facilities were hit by COVID-19.

In a letter sent to the Governor's Office May 14, the director demanded that Ducey release the names of facilities with confirmed cases.

"This transparency is, is critical for public health and the health and well being of the residents and the staff of these facilities," said Dana Marie Kennedy, the director for Arizona AARP.

So far, state and county health officials have refused to release this information, citing privacy issues.

While the governor has required more reporting on nursing homes and other care facilities, Arizona's Family and several other media organizations are suing to get more specific information.

Arizona's Family sues state health department to get long-term health care facilities information Arizona’s Family has teamed up with several other Phoenix news organizations in suing the Arizona Department of Health Services to get information about COVID-19 in our long-term health care facilities.

Kennedy's organization represents about 900,000 Arizonans and also wants the governor to increase testing and provide more protective equipment for caregivers.

This is the second letter Kennedy has sent to the Governor's Office over the past two months but Kennedy said the governor has not responded.

When asked about the release of information on care facilities, a spokesman for the Governor's Office referred to his prior statements about privacy concerns.