PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley dad is worried about his family after he was the one who originally contracted COVID-19 back in mid-June.
Emilio Ybarra said he unintentionally gave coronavirus to his wife, his daughter, and his 11-year-old son who is also currently fighting leukemia.
Ybarra has been sick for weeks, and quarantined in his room.
He works as a detention officer at one of the Maricopa County jails and believes he may have caught COVID-19 from an inmate who tested positive for the virus. He got word of his possible exposure through a work email. Shortly taking a test and confirming he had Coronavirus, his family did too and they also tested positive.
“I was just really surprised,” said Ybarra, especially since he said he wears PPE including gloves and a mask. “A majority of the time, we're at a distance with them, unless there's something we need to interact with them.”
According to the county’s online dashboard, a total of 1,430 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 and of that number, 932 of them have now recovered from the virus.
He hasn’t fully recovered.
“Been since June 12... the first five weeks, I felt like crap, my body aching, vomit, constant headache all the time,” he explained.
“I’m more nervous than scared,” said his wife Teresa.
Ybarra is the only person who works in his family. His wife Teresa is a full-time care giver for their 11-year-old son who has leukemia.
“My son, no appetite for the last couple days, the energy level is down, he's just not the same,” he explained. "The odds would be against him because a lot of kids with leukemia, with them doing chemo, their immune system is very low. so whatever infection or bacteria is in their body, it'll hit them hard. a majority of cases I've seen, through the years Phoenix Children's most of the kids that pass away because their fever goes out of wack."
He said everyone is feeling better since June, but he’s not sure when he’ll be able to return to work. He’s worried about paying the bills and said he’s run out of paid time off.
“I don't know when I can go back to work and I can't go back to work until I get a negative reading for covid and i don't know when that will be."
His brother has created an online fundraiser to help with expenses. You can find the GoFundMe page here.