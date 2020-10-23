PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - The pandemic and financial crises of 2020 has created an even greater need for non-profits to serve our local community and identify the immediate needs of this unusual time.
Valley of the Sun United Way is a leader among them, in a continued commitment to find solutions to the immediate needs of our community, specifically children, the homeless and the financially insecure.
Carla Vargas Jasa, President and CEO of Valley of the Sun United Way talked to Good Morning Arizona's Olivia Fierro about their role in administering $3 million dollars in CARES ACT funds for Maricopa County's Funeral Assistance Program, providing up to $1,200 per applicant to assist with cremation or burial.
Residents of Maricopa County who have suffered financial hardship in the pandemic and are working with a licensed funeral home are eligible.
The program ends November 30, 2020. For more information, you can visit their website here or call at 602-240-6383