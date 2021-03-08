FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For many people, the pandemic is having a big impact on mental health. Experts say anxiety, depression and suicide have been on the rise.
Now, one East Valley mom is opening up about her son's struggles. She says her special needs child had been thinking about taking his own life.
Khobe Tyre has two things he is known for, his love for movies and his jokes. Tyre, who is autistic, was able to tell his jokes and be engaged with his hobby when he landed a job at Harkins Theatres after high school.
Unfortunately, Harkins was another casualty of COVID-19, closing its doors April of last year. It has since reopened, but only with a limited staff, so Tyre hasn't gotten any hours yet.
"Which has been tough, because that was his way to see people and interact. Here, he is just home," says Tyre's mother, Shalayna.
His mom says she had no idea just how tough of a time her son was having until he revealed to his grandmother that he was having suicidal thoughts. "I told her I was going to end my problems," says Tyre.
Desperate to make connections for her son, Shalayna turned to social media, asking if anyone else with adult special needs children would want to meet up. In just a few hours the post accumulated 200 comments and 600 likes, but there was one that stood out the most.
"That little soda shop in Florence."
Old West Home Brew Saloon in Florence, Arizona opened in December. Mom Amy and her two special needs children, Thomas and Abigal, run the shop and employ other adults with disabilities. Amy reached out to Shalayna and all three of their children plan to meet up soon. In addition, Tyre could possibly land a new job.
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).