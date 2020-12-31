MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A 97-year-old Mesa woman beat the odds, after she spent weeks in a Valley hospital battling pneumonia and COVID-19. Emma Jean Farmer credits family and faith. “I pretty much feel normal, in a way,” says Farmer. “I'm a little bit on the weak side, of course.”
Farmer required medical care and observation for six weeks. She returned home this week after testing negative.
A self-described farm girl from Kentucky, Farmer believes she’s in pretty good health. Krista Smith, a family friend who takes care of Farmer, says she feared the worst after learning of the COVID-19 diagnosis.
“We dropped to our knees when we heard that because, I'll just be honest with you, we thought we wouldn't see her alive again,” says Smith. “We are so thankful to have her walk back through our door again.”
Farmer feels fortunate for having recovered. “Not too many at my age are even living, let alone surviving the COVID,” says Farmer.
It is a mystery while some older patients survive COVID-19 and others do not. Dr. Shad Marvasti, Director of Public Health, Prevention, and Health Promotion at the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix, says many factors may contribute to survival.
Marvasti says factors like genetics, lifestyle, blood type, and vitamin levels may help someone fight off coronavirus. Additional factors, including support systems and a fighting spirit, may also play a role.
Farmer credits the staff at Honor Health Scottsdale Shea, as well as family and friends, and her faith.
“Jehovah, I know he's helping me because I prayed to him every day,” says Farmer.
Smith, who cares for several elderly individuals in her home, encourages people to follow the public health recommendations, including mask-wearing, to protect those she loves.