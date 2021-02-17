TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 94-year-old Tempe woman got her second COVID-19 vaccine dose from none other than her granddaughter's husband.
It was a special moment for Pat Fry and her grandson-in-law Brady Stephens at Friendship Village, a long-term care facility that's partnered with CVS pharmacies to get vaccines into seniors' arms.
"I'm very proud because I'm proud to know that my people are helping," Fry said of getting the shot from Stephens.
It was just a coincidence that, as a pharmacist with CVS, he was assigned to Friendship Village. Once he arrived on site last month for the first round of shots, however, he had to call dibs on Fry.
"I was waiting, watching for her to come up in the line and then from there, I saw her coming on up and I had to walk over and make sure she got escorted over to a table," he said. "She let out a little scream just to be ornery because she likes to have fun with things."
"[It was] on purpose!" Fry clarified, as she laughed about the joke.
Stephens shared the video of the first dose he gave Grandma Pat with their entire family.
"Just seeing the emotion that overcame them, it hit me pretty deeply," he said.
There was no playful screaming for dose No. 2, and so far, Fry says she hasn't had any soreness in her arm.
"If I do, he's gonna get it!" she laughed, pointing at Stephens.