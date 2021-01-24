YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An 85-year-old woman traveled nearly 400 miles roundtrip to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Leonora Ochoa lives in Yuma but struggled to find an appointment. That area in Arizona is now a major hotspot and officials say vaccine doses are in short supply.

"There are no vaccinations right now. You may wait until April, May, June even. I said, 'I could die by then,'" she said.

Ochoa decided to travel to Glendale to try and get vaccinated. Her son Enrique drove her to the State Farm stadium vaccination site. She didn't have an appointment but was able to get her first dose. Now, Arizona lawmakers are pushing for more vaccine doses in Yuma, so people like Ochoa don't have to travel so far.

"Only having 14,000 doses of the vaccine is just not adequate," said Arizona Rep. Charlene Fernandez.

Fernandez said she sent a letter to President-Biden asking for help for the community she serves. She says Yuma's population typically doubles in the winter. The area has a high population of elderly people and seasonal agricultural workers, which she says could be contributing to the high COVID-19 numbers.

"We are in a really dire situation here," said Fernandez.

On Sunday, Arizona reported 7,217 new coronavirus cases and 68 additional deaths.