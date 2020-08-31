PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State University announced Monday night that the COVID-19 outbreak in the school's community increased even more over the weekend.

The number of coronavirus cases went from fewer than 500 confirmed cases on Friday to more than 800 by Monday night. That's out of a student body of 74,500.

A news release with updated numbers was sent out Monday night. Here's a breakdown of some of those COVID-positive numbers, as of Aug. 30:

There are a total of 28 known positives among 12,400 total faculty and staff.

There are a total of 775 known positives among the total student body (excluding online).

A total 428 of these positive cases are off campus in the metropolitan Phoenix area.

There are 323 cases in isolation on the Tempe campus.

A total of 9,645 students live on the Tempe campus. The remaining are in isolation on either the downtown Phoenix or West campuses. According to ASU, no positive cases are at the Polytechnic campus. To read more about the COVID-19 cases at ASU and what the school is doing to manage the virus, go here.

In general, across the state, Arizona's COVID-19 cases are reportedly improving. There are still more than 1,000 coronavirus patients in Valley hospitals as of Monday night.

However, the amount of COVID-19 patients in the ICU dropped by another 7% last week. The number is down to the lowest since June. The percentage of tests coming back positive is between 5 and 7%.