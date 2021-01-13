PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona health officials are giving another group the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Arizona Department of Health Services said about 750,000 Arizonans 65 and older can sign up for the vaccine starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

It'll only be in counties that are in at least prioritized Phase 1B of vaccination, which are all counties except La Paz and Pima. However, officials said counties can prioritize based on vaccine, so Arizonans are encouraged to contact their county health department for more information. More information can be found at the ADHS website.

The age group is considered especially vulnerable to COVID-19, especially since 85% of Arizona's deaths from the virus have been among those 65 and older. More than half of those in the hospital because of COVID-19 are in that age group, officials said.

“This critical update provides more protection for our most vulnerable,” Gov. Doug Ducey said. “Vaccinating older Arizonans against COVID-19 sooner also will help relieve the strain on our healthcare system.”

To help with increased demand, ADHS teamed up with Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and Arizona State University to open a second state-run vaccination site on Monday, Feb. 1 at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. It won't be 24-hour-a-day site like the one at Glendale's State Farm Stadium.

Groups prioritized to date include frontline health care workers, emergency services workers, and people and staff at long-term care facilities (in Phase 1A), and protective services workers, educators and child care workers and adults 75 and older (prioritized Phase 1B).

For more information on vaccination sites, click/tap here. Those who don't have a computer or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201.