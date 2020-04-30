TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A convenience store in Tempe is helping kids stay fed during the pandemic.
The 7-Eleven at Warner and Kyrene roads is offering a free lunch for children who need it. The meal includes a hot dog, a banana and a Big Gulp drink. The deal is only available Monday through Friday, between 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The owner of the store said she just wanted to give back to the community during these tough times.
"So many people are out of jobs, and they stay home," said Ami Sepra, who owns the store with her family. "The families at home, kids at home, depend on school lunches, so we can [give a] little help. Just trying [to give] a little effort to help the community."
Sepra said the other 7-Eleven stores that her family owns would be doing the same thing, but didn't say where those stores are.