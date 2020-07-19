ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) reports that 69 Nevada offenders out of 99 tested, have tested positive for COVID-19 while being housed a private facility in Arizona.
These offenders are at the Saguaro Correctional Center (SCC) in Eloy, Arizona. SCC is run by CoreCivic which according to a press release is a "for-profit correctional corporation that houses federal, state, county and municipal inmates and detainees."
Since the positive tests, the facility has been working to make sure there are medical protocols in place, officials say. “CoreCivic is working with NDOC medical and programming staff to monitor, assess, and treat Nevada offenders in their custody,” said Charles Daniels, NDOC Director.
The offenders were tested on July 8 and the results came back on July 14 and 15 according to a press release.
“At the time of testing, none of the offenders exhibited any symptoms of COVID-19 and they currently remain asymptomatic,” said Dr. Michael Minev, NDOC’s Medical Director. “No offenders have required hospitalization since testing positive for COVID-19. They are housed together in the same unit, with offenders who tested positive in separate cells than those who tested negative. The Nevada offenders do not have any contact with offenders from other states. They will remain under medical observation twice-daily.”
The offenders will be tested by the Saguaro staff every 21 days until a negative test. And the next test is scheduled for July 28.
