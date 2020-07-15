PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Caring for more than 4,000 COVID-19 patients, Arizona hospitals say they need more nurses to keep going. The Arizona Department of Health Services is answering the call with a partnership with Vizient, Inc. that will bring near 600 critical care and medical-surgical nurses to the state.

“Hospitals in need of critical staffing support may receive these resources from ADHS free of charge for up to six weeks as they enhance their internal surge plans to fill staffing gaps,” AZDHS announced Wednesday.

Theses out-of-state nurses will join those sent by the federal National Disaster Medical System over the last month.

“We’ve prioritized providing these staffing resources to fill critical resource gaps in hospitals and ensure they can continue to provide excellent care across the state,” Dr. Cara Christ, the AZDHS director, said in a news release.

The incoming nurses will be placed in hospitals based on the Arizona Surge Line, which was set up back at the beginning of the pandemic. The Surge Line, which is 24/7 service, is designed to balance the number of COVID-19 among hospitals so no single facility is overwhelmed.

Less than 24 hours ago, AZDHS announced a 12-day testing blitz will be launched Friday with new sites in the South Mountain and Maryvale neighborhoods.

AZDHS continues to ask Arizonans to do their part in stemming the spread of the coronavirus by physically distancing, wearing a mask when in public, washing their hands with soap and water often, and staying home when they are sick.