PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – More than 5 million people in Arizona have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported Friday morning. The milestone came just ahead of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's move to ease pandemic mask guidelines. Right now, masks are recommended for people who live in communities with substantial or high virus transmission. That's about 95% of U.S. counties, the Associated Press reports.
The new policy, which is expected to be announced Friday afternoon, will look not only at transmission rates but also at hospitalizations and local hospital capacity, both of which have improved. The omicron variant of the coronavirus that swept the country in recent months is extremely transmissible, but the illness it causes is less severe in vaccinated and boosted people. Under the new guidelines, the vast majority of Americans will no longer live in areas where indoor masking in public is recommended, based on current data.
While 5,000,932 people in Arizona have received at least one vaccine dose, nearly 4.3 million are considered fully vaccinated. ADHS says nearly 11 million doses of vaccine have been administered.
ADHS has been updating our COVID-19 numbers daily since the pandemic began two years ago. Saturday will be its last daily update. "Starting in March, the frequency of reporting reflected on the ADHS COVID-19 Data Dashboard will shift to weekly. As a result, data on the dashboard will update each Wednesday starting March 2," Dr. Richard Carmona said on the agency's blog earlier this month. Carmona is a former U.S. surgeon general who is now an adviser to Gov. Doug Ducey. Dozens of other states have already moved to weekly reporting, which is what ADHS uses for other disease data. "Weekly updates also will reduce understandable confusion that happens when variability in data inputs and-or processing result in an unusually high or low number of cases, deaths, or other information added to the dashboard on a given day," Carmona explained.