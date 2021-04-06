PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix city leaders announced Tuesday that there's more than $51 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance available to Phoenix residents impacted by COVID-19.

The money can go toward rent, utilities, and city services that were charged after March 13, 2020.

To be eligible, those applying must be a Phoenix resident, able to show a financial impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have an income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income, and be unemployed or receiving unemployment benefits.

Landlords may apply on behalf of renters with their permission.

You can learn more by clicking here.

To apply, you can call 602-534-2433 or you can go to wildfireaz.org/phxera.

Last month, Maricopa County expanded rent and utility assistance for residents who need help with payments. The county started accepting applications for the federal Emergency Rental Assistance program.

And back in February, Gov. Doug Ducey announced a rental assistance program designed to provide financial assistance and housing stability. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program goes through the Arizona Department of Economic Security office.

The program benefits residents in these counties: Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Navajo, Santa Cruz, Pinal, Mohave, and Yavapai. Three counties -- Maricopa, Pima, and Yuma -- are not part of the program.