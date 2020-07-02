BUCKEYE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – Five inmates who were moved from Perryville Prison to Hickman's Family Farms in Buckeye have tested positive for COVID-19, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry confirmed.

According to ADCRR spokesman Bill Lamoreaux, one of the women was taken back to Perryville after she showed symptoms of the disease. She tested positive and has been isolated.

Lamoreaux said all of the inmates at Hickman's were tested after that. Four came back positive. "The inmates who tested positive are now also isolated at Perryville and are being medically monitored," he said in an email response to questions from Arizona's Family.

The inmates at Hickman's were retested earlier this week, Lamoreaux said. "Each inmate at Hickman's has been given two masks and will continue to undergo regular medical monitoring," he said.

It was late March that ADCRR confirmed that it was moving about 140 minimum-security inmates from its prison complex in Perryville to Hickman's with plans for them to stay and work there during the health emergency. The idea was to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus at the prison.

"It really is a concern for us controlling the spread of infectious disease. Inmates entering and exiting our facilities are primary concern," said ADCRR Director David Shinn said at the time. "This gives us the ability to permanently deploy this crew of 139 female inmates."