TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Many college students are spending most of their semester in front of a computer screen doing online learning, but some classes at the University of Arizona are meeting in-person.
The university says 5,000 students are taking essential in-person classes like labs and performing arts where interaction is key to the course.
“It’s definitely a bit strange. I'd imagine this is typically not how acting classes go,” freshman Brooke Gorman said.
Gorman is a student in professor Hank Stratton’s Acting 1 class, which meets twice a week on campus.
“We came in and taped out the deck so that all students would be at least ten feet away. They aren't allowed to move from the square without countering each other, moving into another square so there is social distancing being practiced all the time,” Stratton said.
They disinfect the room two to three times a class and take breaks to clear the space and stand outside for a bit.
If students don't feel well one day, Stratton says they can always participate on Zoom.
The class looks and feels different now but being in-person is something Stratton pushed for after going online last semester.
“We went to the College of Fine Arts and petitioned for it to be in-person instruction, the experiment element was being diluted and even in some cases erased, it's great to be in-person and almost a necessity,” Stratton said.
Stratton says even though students wear masks the whole class, it's making them perform better.
“I’m finding the obstacle of having a mask on is insisting that the actors go deeper, that they are investing in their inner life,” Stratton said.
While we observed class, students started doing improvisations. Even with masks on, the interactions were still powerful, raw, and real.
“I feel there is a connection you share with your fellow actors in person and imagine that it would be quite difficult to do through a screen,” Gorman said.
“I think we are growing as a class and becoming so much closer because of it, and really finding our energies, they're connecting so much more because of the obstacles we have to face,” freshman Madelyn Whitehead said.
Not everyone is face-to-face.
Freshman Babacar Ba watches remotely from Texas.
"I decided to wait a little bit because I wanted to scope the scene before I decided it would be safe for me and my health," Ba said.
Ba admits it's a little different to be learning virtually when everyone else is together.
"The virtual thing is a little bit of a barrier sometimes there is internet issues and I can't hear as well, but I still feel like I'm getting the most experience with what this class has to offer," Ba said.
But for those who come in-person, they say it's an escape.
"No pun intended, it's a breath of fresh air," Whitehead said.
While most of their classes are online, the freshmen enjoy getting into character at a safe distance even if it's just for a few hours a week.
"Whenever you are doing the online modality, it's so different. It's difficult to connect to your peers, and feel like you are in college, but once you get to be around everyone and engage in your art form, it's wonderful," Whitehead said.