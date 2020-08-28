TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The number of cases of coronavirus continues to grow at Arizona State University with more students in isolation.
According to an email from university president Michael Crow, 452 students have tested positive for COVID-19. That's out of a student body of 74,500, a 0.6% positivity rate.
ASU says more than half of the students who have tested positive live off-campus in the Valley. About 205 students with COVID-19 are living on the Tempe campus and in isolation. There are 9,645 students who live on campus.
There are also 28 ASU faculty and staff members who tested positive for the virus. That makes a total of 480 ASU community members recently tested positive for coronavirus.
Via Twitter, Crow said he is committed to giving regular updates about how ASU is managing COVID-19. The president of the university also released an updated version of the school's COVID-19 management strategy, which includes an overview of coronavirus cases within the ASU community. You can read it in its entirety here.
This is the latest update on @ASU's #COVID19 management strategy. It includes an overview of cases within our university community.— Michael Crow (@michaelcrow) August 29, 2020