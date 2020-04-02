PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services said as of Friday morning, 41 people have now died from coronavirus, and there are 1,774 cases in the state.

Maricopa County has the most cases in the state with 1,049. There are now confirmed coronavirus cases in every county of Arizona.

The rest of the counties' numbers break down like this:

Apache: 17

Cochise: 5

Coconino: 126

Gila: 2

Graham: 2

Greenlee: 1

La Paz: 2

Maricopa: 1,050

Mohave: 13

Navajo: 148

Pima: 280

Pinal: 77

Santa Cruz: 3

Yavapai: 35

Yuma: 13

"TIP OF THE ICEBERG"

Dr. Cara Christ, the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said Thursday that Arizona will only see an increase of cases in the coming weeks and months.

"What we're trying to do right now is to prepare so that we make sure that we have enough care to provide to the patients of Arizona," Christ said.

She also said that officials are preparing for a worst-case scenario, which is about 13,000 more hospital beds and 1,500 more ICU beds. But she hopes that statewide stay-at-home orders by Gov. Doug Ducey last week will help flatten the curve so that Arizona will see fewer cases. But she did say that the numbers AZDHS is reporting is "just the tip of the iceberg."

"We know that there's a lot of people out there with very mild symptoms who aren't going to see the doctor, who are just staying home and not getting that test," Christ explained.

She said a large percentage of those numbers include people recovering from the virus.

"The majority of people appear to be recovering," she said.

AZDHS does not have the final follow up with tests done by commercial or private labs, so they are not able to get an exact number of how many people have recovered. Christ said that if no death certificate is associated with a case after a certain amount of time, AZDHS presumes that the person has recovered.

Ducey's executive stay-at-home order, which began Tuesday at 5 p.m., allows people to still use essential businesses, though his list of essential businesses is very long and includes nail and hair salons and golf courses. Christ said nail salons are on the list because employees generally wear masks while working.

"We are recommending to businesses to put into place policies and procedures that will encourage physical distancing and make sure that they're screening their employees before they come in as well," Christ said.