PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The state has slapped 13 businesses with closure notices for violating measures aimed at slowing the coronavirus so far, according to information provided Monday by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Another 15 businesses were hit with "first strike" notices after they were found violating measures that are supposed to limit customers at businesses like bars, restaurants and gyms. These businesses could face closure under the "Two Strikes and You're Out" policy announced by Gov. Doug Ducey last month.

In total, about 4,800 complaints were made against Arizona businesses in half a dozen counties across the state, with a majority of them handled over the phone.

According to the state health department, the state followed up 848 complaints with in-person inspections leading some to question if the state is serious about enforcing the measures.

Most states now require face masks, Arizona still does not (CNN) -- While health officials agree face masks help prevent the spread of Covid-19, state …

"That shows me that compliance with the required mitigation measures was always slip shot. It was never something that was a priority for the state health," said the former state health director, Will Humble.

The AZDHS said in an email that local authorities should be enforcing assisting with enforcing the mitigation measures.

"The state has said consistently that there needs to be local enforcement accountability when it comes to higher-risk businesses," said Steve Elliott, a spokesman for the health department.