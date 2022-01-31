PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services says nearly 37% of eligible Arizonans have been boosted against COVID-19. In the more vulnerable 65 and older age group, about 55% have rolled up their sleeves for the third shot.
"Boosters are so important for people," said Jessica Rigler with AZDHS. "Especially as people get older, your immune system can be weaker, and your immunity can fade faster from all different kinds of vaccines."
A new study from the CDC shows what experts have been stressing: the coronavirus vaccine and booster shots can keep you out of the hospital. The study found people in the 65 and older bracket were hospitalized with COVID in December at a rate 52 times higher if they were not vaccinated and boosted.
At the start of the vaccine rollout, some went rushing to get their shots, but vaccine hesitancy is still a concern. "And then they were told it wasn’t going to be strong enough and they needed to get a booster," said Valley family physician Dr. Andrew Carroll. "And I think there was some hesitancy about that. 'Well, if it wasn’t good the first two times, why should I do it a third time?' And I think that’s just the wrong attitude to take."
This comes as Dr. Carroll says we've come to a possible plateau in COVID cases, giving doctors a chance to breathe. He predicts we may be getting closer to reaching herd immunity between vaccinations and previous infections.
"I think this is something that doctors will be keeping a very close eye on when we start to see respiratory illnesses again. We’re gonna think COVID and hopefully test," he said. "And let our communities know that COVID is back in town, and hopefully, the Arizona department of public health will be able to react to it quickly."