PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are a lot of hard-working Arizonans struggling right to pay the bills and pay the rent. But there is financial help available to prevent families from being evicted.

Deborah Arteaga is executive director of the Tempe Community Action Alliance, a nonprofit devoted to helping families in need. She said the number of people falling behind on their rent is climbing higher than ever.

Ducey extends protections for Arizona renters until Oct. 31 Also included in the extension includes $650,000 for community agencies and $5 million to establish a foreclosure prevention program.

"In a majority of cases, it's individuals who've lost their work hours, been furloughed, or lost their job completely," said Arteaga. "They're struggling to be able to afford all household expenses, food, utilities, rent, health costs and things like that."

Gov. Doug Ducey has an executive order in place that prohibits any evictions until the end of October, but what happens Nov. 1 when someone is three months behind on their rent?

On Wednesday, Maricopa County officials held a virtual news conference to inform the public there is help available. $30 million has been approved as part of a rental assistance program. To qualify, applicants have to prove that they've been financially impacted by COVID-19, either through job loss, cutbacks, or a COVID-19 illness that has affected them or a family member. Bruce Liggett is the director of the Maricopa County Human Services Department.

"Applications for assistance are on a first-come, first-serve basis," said Liggett. "We are able to pay $1,500 a month for rent, and up to three months of rent retroactive to March of 2020."

Applicants can either apply online, or reach out to one of 11 community action agencies around town to review eligibility and approve rental assistance. All of the money is paid directly to landlords.

"The demand is increasing on a weekly basis as folks are really beginning to fear this eviction cliff where they may risk being evicted," said Arteaga.

For more details, visit this website.