PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tens of thousands of health care workers in Maricopa County have signed up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. On Wednesday, 13,000 had completed the prescreening process, according to a County spokesperson. By Thursday morning, that number jumped to nearly 30,000 as vaccination sites opened up across the Valley.

"This is kind of like the sun's coming up after a dark night," said Lindsey Medeiros, a critical care nurse who was one of the first to get the vaccine at one of the two drive-through sites.

Medeiros has spent months caring for COVID-19 patients in ICU.

"I feel right now that I'm missing out on a lot at home," said Medeiros. "That's where I get emotional because I've dedicated myself to work so as a mother it's really hard."

About 123,000 health care workers in Maricopa County are eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1A. Public health experts believe most will get the shot if there's effective communication telling them how to get vaccinated and the process is convenient.

"The issue is going to be having enough doses at the right time," said Dr. Shad Marvasti, director of Public Health at the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix.

Marvasti notes the Pfizer vaccine is a two-shot system, so supply and logistics will be key in ensuring frontline workers are properly protected against COVID-19.

"It's not set that it's going to reduce the risk of spreading it or getting it," said Dr. Marvasti. "But at least you're not going to get severely ill."

Hospital leaders have worried the virus could have a major impact on staffing as employees get sick. Marvasti says the vaccine is a "game-changer" in helping hospitals maintain care.

On Thursday, health care workers like Dr. Ruben Espinoza, a pediatrician who has received the vaccine, encouraged others get the shot when they are eligible.

"I want to let people know that it is a safe thing," said Espinoza.