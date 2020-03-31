SURPRISE (3 On Your Side) - Brian Halleck of Surprise had a bad cough and a fever that wouldn't go away. He went to his primary care doctor last Wednesday. The doctor ordered a test for COVID-19.
Halleck has health insurance through his employer and sought out a test through Banner Health.
"I called the hotline, and they said to go to the urgent care," Halleck said. "The lady, when she checked me in, she's like, 'There's going to be a copay,' and I was like, 'I thought they weren't supposed to have a copay for it.' She's like, 'No, your copay is $50 for the urgent care.'"
Since the coronavirus crisis emerged, lawmakers have been clear that patients should not be responsible for covering the cost of testing. According to the federal government's official summary of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which went into effect March 18, the law "requires private health insurance to cover testing for COVID-19 without imposing cost-sharing." It also says, "This coverage includes the cost of administering such approved tests and related visits to health care providers."
Despite Halleck's protest at the front desk of the urgent care facility, he was forced to pay. He says he could afford it, but he knows others will not be able to do the same.
"There's a lot of people that aren't going to have the means to pay for that testing if it comes down to it," he said.
Becky Armendariz, a spokeswoman for Banner Health, confirmed to 3 On Your Side that copays may be assessed if a COVID-19 test is done in an emergency room or urgent care facility.
"A provider will evaluate them, and other tests or services may be performed," Armendariz explained in an email. "Based on a patient's insurance plan, he or she may be responsible for a copay, coinsurance or a deductible for the clinical evaluation or other services."
Armendariz said there is no cost for the actual test, and said Halleck would not have been charged if he had been able to get an appointment at one of Banner Health's drive-up testing sites.
Karen Pollitz, a senior fellow at the Kaiser Family Foundation, said the intent of the federal law is to remove all financial barriers to testing, which includes the cost of the appointment.
"It is a brand new law, and health care providers are juggling all kinds of emergencies, so it may be that they just haven't caught up," Pollitz said. "It sounds like somebody may owe this guy $50."
According to Pollitz, the only reason a patient should be charged while getting a COVID-19 test is if he or she were also treated for something unrelated at the same appointment, for example, a sprained ankle.
"The concern is that somebody will be in line for a test and be asked for $50 and because they don't have it, they'll get out of line, and they won't get the test," Pollitz said. "Making it free is not only a patient protection but important to public health."
In response to this issue, Hannah Hurley, a spokeswoman for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, echoed the importance of free testing.
"Many insurers have done the right thing by waiving copays and other charges, but clearly more needs to be done," Hurley said. "If we are going to flatten the curve and keep Arizonans safe, testing and associated care must be widely available and accessible."
Halleck may be out $50, but his test for COVID-19 came back negative, and he's already feeling much better and back to work. There's also a chance he might get his money back.
"If the patient's insurance company processes the claim and a refund is due to the patient, then we will certainly process that refund," Armendariz said.