PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says several gyms may be violating the state's consumer protection law because of their strict cancellation policies.
Soon after the coronavirus emergency forced gym closures across the state, Brnovich says consumers complained to his office about having to cancel their gym memberships in person.
"Quite frankly, it's a little bit ridiculous that with everything going on, we're talking about social distancing, we're talking about being safe, that you have these three major gyms that are requiring people to literally go inside and in order to cancel their memberships," he told 3 On Your Side.
This week, Brnovich's office sent letters to Planet Fitness, Life Time Fitness, and Mountainside Fitness, requesting that they update their policies to allow members alternative methods to cancel memberships. If the gyms do not comply with the request, Brnovich said he will consider taking legal action.
"Absolutely," he said during an interview. "I think our track record speaks for itself. We try to encourage people to do the right thing, whatever the business is, but obviously, as we've shown over the years, our office is willing to be very aggressive to businesses that don't follow the Arizona Consumer Protection Act."
Amy Williams, a spokeswoman for Life Time Fitness, told 3 On Your Side that the company is now accepting cancellations via email. She said cancellations through standard mail have been accepted for years. The company requires a 30-day notice for cancellation, according to Williams. Members can also put their memberships on pause and will not be charged while gyms are closed.
Planet Fitness and Mountainside Fitness have not commented on the attorney general's demands, but the companies have publicly addressed concerns related to COVID-19.
In an open letter posted to the Planet Fitness website, CEO Chris Rondeau said the company has frozen memberships and will address membership questions in person when clubs reopen. Mountainside Fitness has also frozen memberships, according to the company's website.