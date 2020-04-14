PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The first wave of stimulus checks has already landed in some bank accounts, and by the end of the week, 80 million Americans will have that cash in hand, according to the U.S. Treasury.

Here are some of the questions 3 On Your Side has received about the stimulus payments, which are part of the $2 trillion CARES Act.

How much money will I receive?

Individuals will receive up to $1,200 and couples will receive up to $2,400 plus $500 per child. Individuals who earn more than $99,000 per year will not receive a stimulus check.

Do I need to do anything to get my money?

If you filed tax returns in 2018 and 2019, you don't need to do anything. The payments will be automatic and if the IRS has your banking information on file, you will receive the stimulus via direct deposit.

I receive Social Security and did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019. Do I have to file anything to receive my money?

No. Social Security beneficiaries, as well as recipients of Social Security Disability Insurance and Railroad Retirement, who did not file a tax return in 2018 and 2019 will automatically receive their stimulus money. In most cases, they will receive it electronically, according to the U.S. Treasury.

Others who did not file taxes should use the "Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here" application on the IRS website. Information you'll need to provide includes name, mailing address, date of birth, and social security number.

What if I've never used direct deposit to receive a tax refund from the IRS? Can I still get the stimulus payment deposited to my bank account?

You should be able to. The U.S. Treasury says it wants to make sure people are getting their money as quickly as possible. By the end of this week, the IRS is launching a new app called 'Get My Payment' that will allow you to check your payment status, confirm your payment type (direct deposit or paper check), and enter your bank account information for direct deposit if the IRS doesn't already have it. If a paper check has already been issued, you will not be able to enter your banking information.

I moved since I filed my last tax return. What should I do?

According to the IRS, you should notify the agency of your new address. Address changes may take four to six weeks to process.

I'm newly unemployed and I’m worried $1,200 isn't enough. What can I do?

To help answer this question, 3 On Your Side checked in with Jim Triggs from Money Management International, a non-profit credit counseling agency.

Triggs says he knows for the nearly 350,000 Arizonans who've lost their jobs in the past month, the stimulus money will likely be used to cover basic necessities and bills. But he says before you make any monthly payments with the stimulus check, find out which payments can be put on pause.

"Whether it’s a mortgage services or lender or whether it’s a credit card company, most if not all of them have programs to help consumers in this time of need," he said. "The most important thing is you have to reach out to them. Don’t expect that you’re going to be put on some program just because you went delinquent on your credit card or missed your mortgage payment. You have to reach out to them."

Triggs also offered some advice for people who are still employed.

"Hang on to that stimulus money and treat it like insurance for down the road," he said. "I don’t know that I would treat it like a bonus and go out and get something exciting. Maybe you can after all this passes and you’re still employed and things get back to normal and maybe you can treat yourself, but right now, I would definitely hold on to it for a rainy day."