SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two bars in Scottsdale and one in Tempe have been given the green light to reopen after being shut down by the Arizona Department of Health Services in late August.

The agency said on Tuesday that Scottsdale's Bottled Blonde and Casa Amigos/Skylanes and Tempe's Tempe's Glow Shots and Cocktails could be back open for business.

Health officials originally ordered Bottled Blonde and Casa Amigos/Skylanes to close on Aug. 29 while Tempe's Glow Shots and Cocktails had to shut down the following day.

Court documents show department detectives saw more than 10 different customers dancing near three different tables and dancing on top of booths at Casa Amigos/Skylanes. They also saw more customers not keeping at least 6 feet from other customers. Detectives saw similar actions at Bottled Blonde, with more than 20 customers dancing near tables or on top of booths. Many patrons also weren't wearing masks or were wearing them incorrectly. Over at Glow Shots and Cocktails, detectives also saw a lack of social distancing and too many people without masks.

To reopen, the three bars have to follow the state's coronavirus guidelines, including no live DJs, no customers eating or drinking while standing up, and everyone has to wear masks. ADHS also said the businesses have to close at or before 10 p.m. for three weeks. They were also fined $3,000.