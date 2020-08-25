PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three Arizona counties, including Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties, could meet the benchmarks for businesses to reopen on Thursday according to the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS). The Department tweeted the information on Tuesday afternoon, saying "Arizona is headed in the right direction."

AZDHS data now shows that those counties are likely to soon be in the "moderate range." They aren't exactly there yet, but the state is anticipating that they will be on the right path once the Business Data Dashboard updates on Thursday, Aug. 27.

This would allow certain businesses in these counties to reopen if they are complying with all requirements, including limiting occupancy and enforcing mask requirements.

The businesses that this would impact would include indoor gyms, bars serving food, indoor theaters, and water parks/tubing. The ones that are allowed to be open must have approval from the state.

"The Department will continue to partner with local authorities, county health departments, and other state agencies to ensure proper compliance and protect the health and safety of customers and employees," says a statement on the state's website. State officials say businesses not complying with the required mitigation measures will be subject to strict enforcement.

Five smaller counties already are rated at "moderate." . The news comes as the state nears 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Businesses that are approved to reopen will be getting a letter from the state and it will look like this:

Thank you for your application for approval to reopen pursuant to Emergency Measure 2020-02 for BUSINESS NAME.

ADHS anticipates that Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal Counties will be in the moderate transmission category when the ADHS business dashboard updates on Thursday. Therefore, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, you will likely be eligible to reopen if you attest to comply with all the requirements for your business type. If this occurs, your application to reopen will no longer be necessary. Instead, on Thursday, please check the dashboard here and if your county is in the moderate transmission category, complete the attestation form to complete the process to reopen. Upon completion and submission of the attestation, you will be able to reopen consistent with the attestation and the requirements.

Please note that when you complete the attestation form, you are agreeing to comply with ALL requirements listed in the ADHS COVID-19 Guidance for Businesses, which include limitations for occupancy and required masks for all staff and patrons. If ADHS becomes aware of actions taken by a business that reopens which jeopardize the health, safety, and welfare of the public, ADHS will take action as necessary to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public.”

Arizona is heading in the right direction in our fight against #COVID19. We anticipate that Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal counties will be in the moderate range for business reopening when the dashboard updates this Thursday. Let's all keep doing our part. https://t.co/YTrqmXLhFY — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) August 25, 2020