SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- More than 200 Chaparral High School students have been told to quarantine, according to the superintendent of the Scottsdale Unified School District.

In an email sent Wednesday, Dr. Scott Menzel said an additional 12 students have been required to quarantine, bringing the total of Chaparral students in quarantine to 231. Menzel confirmed Monday that 219 students had been asked to quarantined after possible exposure to COVID-19.

Schools in the Scottsdale district had just returned to in-person learning on Oct. 12 after fall break.

On Friday, a letter sent home to families that said that 8 students who had been on campus that week had tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter stated:

If your student(s) is(are) deemed to be a close contact by the Maricopa County Department of Health Services (MCDPH) of a positive COVID-19 case, you will receive a separate notification from our school within 24 hours letting you know you will need to quarantine for fourteen (14) days from the most recent exposure. We understand that this news may cause you concern. Chaparral High School is committed to implementing measures to protect attendees and staff from exposure to COVID-19 and to make sure you have all the information you need to make informed decisions about your health.

Chaparral HS football player tests positive for COVID-19, upcoming games canceled Upcoming football games for Chaparral High School have been canceled after a player for Chaparral's varsity team tested positive for coronavirus.

At the end of September, a Chaparral varsity football player tested positive for COVID-19. That player was isolated, and Chaparral's junior varsity and varsity teams, their coaches, and staff were instructed to quarantine for 14 days. That led to the cancellation of the school's JV and varsity games against Saguaro and Sandra Day O'Connnor high schools.

The district then began working with the Maricopa County Health Department to conduct contact tracing and help identify anyone who may have had close contact with the student-athlete.

At the time, Dr. Menzel said, "This does serve as a sharp reminder that in order to keep our schools and extracurricular activities open, we must have the strong cooperation from all families, students, and staff to monitor their health, recognize and report symptoms, and stay at home when sick or when a family member is sick.”