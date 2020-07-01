QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Queen Creek boarding school for at-risk boys says that 23 of its students and 8 of its staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Canyon State Academy says the positive tests came last week, even though the school "diligently followed best practices and CDC recommendations."

School officials say safety efforts included enhanced hygiene, sanitation and social distancing practices, use of masks, limiting community interaction, as well as comprehensive site-based screening and admission practices.

After the students and staffers tested positive last week, the school says contact tracing protocols have been initiated, and all identified individuals have been informed and isolated.

All-girls school in Prescott area reports more than 50 coronavirus cases According to Mingus Mountain Academy, 42 students and 12 staff members were infected with coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon.

This is not the first outbreak at a school. Back in May, Mingus Mountain Academy, an alternative high school in the Prescott area , said more than 50 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Canyon State Academy is a residential school for at-risk boys, and was founded in 1984. It is located near Rittenhouse and Queen Creek roads. The school's Facebook page states: "Canyon State Academy is a cognitive-behavioral, strengths-based residential school dedicated to providing the best level of care and the most effective individualized treatment programs for at-risk youth within a normalized environment."

The full statement from the school reads as follows: