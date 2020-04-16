PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 21-year-old who is out of a job because of the coronavirus and not able to take classes at Northern Arizona University is now spending her time drawing chalk murals for the kids in her north Phoenix neighborhood.
"I used to work at a summer camp and so they had a huge chalkboard wall and I practiced on there a lot so that's where I got my start," said Hunter Ford. "It's just been really fun being able to draw for the neighborhood kids and just bring some happiness."
Ford and her mother posted on their Nextdoor app, offering to draw murals in front of people's home and she instantly got several requests. So far, she's already drawn 40.
"I have about 40 to 50 people right now that have asked me to draw for them. There's some that have asked for anniversaries, for birthdays," Ford said. "I had no idea that it would blow up like this."
Brittany Fiorucci saw the post in her Nextdoor app and invited Ford over to draw something for her three daughters.
"They were excited. They watched her the whole time out the window. We've never met her until that day. They sat chairs at the window and watched her the entire time," Fiorucci said. "Just having her around is just kind of a ray of sunshine, I just love it. And I made a new friend--a neighbor I didn't know I had and I feel like we'll be friends for life now."
Ford said the more complex, detailed murals take around two to three hours. However, she doesn't mind, as it's a good way for her to de-stress too.
"I just get in the zone. I usually look at a picture of the character and I like to add my own creative twist on it. I like to make it really colorful and bright and pop out," Ford said. "I think that even though the coronavirus is so stressful, it really has brought a lot of positivity. It's been able to bring neighbors together, communities together, and I think I'd really like to continue doing this just to bring some joy to people, especially the little ones."
Other than drawing freehand and shading, the hardest part, according to Ford, is finding chalk.
If anyone wants to make a request, you can email Ford at letschalk1209@gmail.com.