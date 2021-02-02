PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey just announced that on Wednesday the state will open up thousands of new COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Ducey says the Arizona Department of Health Services is opening registration for 21,000 more appointments starting Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. Appointments will be available for prioritized patients from Friday, Feb. 5 through Thursday, Feb. 18, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Arizona State University’s Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

You can find registration information HERE.

Those who receive their first vaccinations at State Farm Stadium or Phoenix Municipal Stadium will have a guaranteed appointment for second doses at the same vaccination site.

The new appointments are part of the state’s effort to speed up the pace of vaccine distribution. Last week, Gov. Ducey issued an executive order requiring all vaccine providers that received more than 1,000 doses and had had more than 40% of those doses remaining unused to submit a plan to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Those plans, which were submitted by counties and health care providers, helped officials identify available doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and allowed ADHS to open up the additional appointments.

“Arizona acted quickly to ensure these vaccine doses will go to Arizonans with urgency, rather than sitting in a freezer,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “With State Farm Stadium and our new Phoenix Municipal Stadium, Arizona has dramatically increased the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered each day. These vaccination sites have become a national model for other states and we will continue to look for ways to ensure Arizona’s vaccine doses are being used.”

Ducey says that Arizonans registering for these new appointments online will have a simpler, easier user experience. New improvements to the state’s vaccine registration website recently went live at podvaccine.azdhs.gov. Those improvements include a feature that shows the next available appointment, rather than requiring a user to search day by day for appointments.

Information about all the vaccination sites across Arizona can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine. Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 to be connected with an operator who can assist.

You can also use the patient portal to make an appointment for someone else in a prioritized group, such as someone 65 and older.

More than 702,664 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far to 579,225 Arizonans, including 109,617 who have received both doses.

As of Tuesday, 123,242 Arizonans have been vaccinated at the state-run vaccination sites since the opening of State Farm Stadium on Jan. 11 and Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Monday.

“We know the vaccine is in high demand, and we expect the appointments to fill quickly,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. “Building off of the success of the State Farm Stadium site, we are able to replicate these sites quickly to add capacity when we get vaccine. Our only limiting factor is the amount of vaccine we are receiving from our federal partners.”

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination, please visit azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines.