PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another athletic event in the Phoenix area has been canceled. The Rock 'N' Roll Arizona Marathon and 1/2 Marathon announced on Friday that it's canceling the event scheduled for mid-January of next year. Organizers said the races will return on Jan. 15-16, 2022. Runners who signed up for the 2021 race will receive emails with more information.

"While we are prevented from holding the event in 2021, we thank our athletes for their understanding and look forward to providing them with an exceptional race experience in the future," Rock 'N' Roll Marathon Series said in a statement.

November's Ironman Arizona canceled due to COVID-19 The cancelation comes just weeks after the Ironman 70.3 Arizona triathlon in October.

The announcement comes more than a week after the Ironman Arizona event that was scheduled for Sunday was canceled. They're hoping for a November 2021 return.