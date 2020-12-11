PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - COVID-19 event cancelations and reschedulings are starting to spill over into 2021 here in the Valley.

From the Renaissance Festival to Barrett Jackson auction, to the Rock-n-roll Marathon and others. Event after event is dropping off the calendar.

Runners will have to wait another year to strap-up their laces at the music-with-every-mile event, the Rock-n-Roll Arizona marathon is taking a hiatus until 2022.

Scheduled during that same weekend. The Barrett Jackson car auction is now pushing back it’s date from mid-January to the week of March 22, says CEO Craig Jackson.

“None of us planned on living through a pandemic so we are learning as we are going, we just thought that it made more sense, now that the vaccine is going to get distributed, if we waited about another 90 days for now. Things are going to be better," said Jackson.

Earlier this year, the Scottsdale auction had just come off its highest record attendance, some 300,000 people attending.

“It’s financially a hit I think, in the bigger picture it’s the right thing to do,” said Jackson.

They anticipate a much smaller crowd for March.

“We might as well announce now the general public will not be in the auction arena, that will be just for the bidders and consigners,” said Jackson.

Come February the organizers of the Arizona Renaissance Festival said COVID-19 has jousted their efforts to hold their months long event, Jeffrey Siegel organizer.

“This is a hardship for everyone involved, no doubt, we are going to tighten our belts and put our ducks in order to be in great shape to come back in 2022,” said Siegel.

Like many live concerts, The Innings Festival, which usually takes place at Tempe Beach Park, has also been canceled out of an “abundance of caution for fans,” according the event’s website.

“Due to the continued health challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic the landscape of the Waste Management Phoenix Open will unfortunately look different this year,” said Scott Jenkins, Tournament Chair in a YouTube video posted on their website.

The tournament is still scheduled to be played February 1-7, whether there will be fans in the stadiums and around the green is still up in the air. Organizers for the tournament say discussions are still ongoing.

An official decision regarding the events and concerts at the Birds Nest, have also not been announced.