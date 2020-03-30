PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Health reported Monday morning that 20 people have died from COVID-19 in Arizona and that there are now 1,157 confirmed cases.

This morning, Gov. Ducey with Superintendent of Public Instruction, Kathy Hoffman, announced that Arizona will keep schools for the duration of the school year. Ducey said the announcement is in line with yesterday's updated federal social distancing guidance. President Trump announced yesterday that it will be in place for the next 30 days, at least until April 30.

There are now coronavirus cases in all 15 Arizona counties.

Here's how the county-by-county number break down.

Apache: 17

Cochise: 4

Coconino: 71

Gila: 1

Graham: 2

Greenlee: 1

La Paz: 2

Maricopa: 690

Mohave: 7

Navajo Nation: 88

Pima: 187

Pinal: 64

Navajo: 60

Santa Cruz: 2

Yavapai: 12

Yuma: 6

COVID-19 cases by age group:

Less than 5 years - 1

5-19 years - 32

20-44 years - 426

45-54 years - 210

55-65 years - 211

65 years and older - 271

Null - 6

COVID-19 cases by gender:

Male - 52%

Female - 48%

COVID-19 testing numbers in Arizona

Testing by the week March 8 - 1,225 March 15 - 8,254 March 22 - 16,758



Testing by age group Less than 5 - 394 5-19 years - 930 20-44 years - 7,325 45-54 years - 2,507 55-65 years - 2,774 65 years and older - 2,748 Null - 66



Testing by results Not detected - 94% Detected - 6%



Gov. Ducey announces Arizona schools will be closed for the rest of the school year Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday morning that Arizona schools will be closed until the end of the school year.

If you traveled to areas currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, you should:

Avoid contact with others.

Do not travel while sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol immediately after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

If you need to seek medical care, before going to your doctor’s office, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

Discuss travel to China with your healthcare provider. Older adults and travelers with chronic medical conditions may be at risk for more severe disease.

Follow the latest developments on coronavirus here.