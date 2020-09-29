MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa Public Schools sent parents a letter Thursday that two students at Mountain View High School tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to the letter, one of the students was last seen at school on September 25. The school says if your child had close contact with the students, they will be getting a separate letter from them.
"While the Maricopa County Department of Health (MCDPH) labels this case as an outbreak, we believe that your child’s exposure risk is low because of the safety protocols we have in place, including face masks and physical distancing. Per the Maricopa County Department of Health (MCDPH) an outbreak is defined as 2 or more lab-confirmed cases among students or staff who do not share a household and that occurred within a 14-day period."
If you feel like you have been exposed to COVID-19, you can get tested through www.maricopa.gov/covid19testing or free testing through https://embrywomenshealth.com/testing-blitz/ at Mesa Community College.