PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Department of Economic Security (DES) offices have closed down temporarily due to positive COVID-19 cases.
DES made the announcement Thursday evening on Twitter and Deputy Press Secretary Brett Bezio confirmed the news Friday morning.
The two locations include one in Phoenix and one in Tucson. Phoenix office is near Indian School Road and 43rd Avenue. Tucson office is near Alvernon Way and 22nd Street.
Bezio says that DES does encourage clients or anyone who needs their assistance to access their services virtually.
Here are some important numbers and emails if you need direct assistance:
- Nutrition, Cash and Medical Assistance: www.healtharizonaplus.gov or 1-855-432-7587
- Child Support Services: des.az.gov/dcss or 1-800-822-4151
- Unemployment Insurance: www.azui.gov or 1-877-600-2722
Both offices are expected to reopen early next week after a deep cleaning.
Additional information can be found on the Arizona DES website.