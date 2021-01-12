CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chandler police officer has died after a battle with the coronavirus, the department said Tuesday morning.
Officer Tyler Britt was a 19-year veteran with the Chandler Police Department. It is not clear when Britt was diagnosed with the illness, but Chandler PD said in their tweet that it was a long battle.
"Officer Britt loved being a police officer and cared dearly about the community he served," said Chandler PD spokesman, Det. Zachary Waters. "Please take a moment to remember Tyler and keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."
With tremendous sadness & deep sorrow, @Chief_Duggan and members of the @ChandlerPolice Department inform you of the passing of Ofc Tyler Britt yesterday after a protracted battle with Covid-19. He was a 19-year veteran and survived by his wife & son. pic.twitter.com/HfOkz2pPqS— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) January 12, 2021
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 478 Arizonans have died from COVID-19 in January so far. December was the state's deadliest month with 2,835 deaths reported as of today.
Officer Britt is survived by his wife and son.