(Source: Chandler Police Department)

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chandler police officer has died after a battle with the coronavirus, the department said Tuesday morning. 

Officer Tyler Britt was a 19-year veteran with the Chandler Police Department. It is not clear when Britt was diagnosed with the illness, but Chandler PD said in their tweet that it was a long battle. 

"Officer Britt loved being a police officer and cared dearly about the community he served," said Chandler PD spokesman, Det. Zachary Waters. "Please take a moment to remember Tyler and keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 478 Arizonans have died from COVID-19 in January so far. December was the state's deadliest month with 2,835 deaths reported as of today. 

Officer Britt is survived by his wife and son.

 

