PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fifteen TSA employees tested positive for COVID-19, and of those who tested positive, 11 of them were screening passengers during the July 4th holiday according to TSA's website.
"Overall, TSA has had 1,033 federal employees test positive for COVID-19. 663 employees have recovered, and six have unfortunately died as a result of the virus. We have also been notified that one screening contractor has passed away due to the virus."
TSA released a chart that shows every airport, how many confirmed cases, number of TSA screening officers, non-screening employees, and the last work date of most recent screening officer confirmed case. You can see the full chart here.
Jay Brainard, the top TSA official in Kansas, complained last month to a federal whistleblower-protection office that TSA didn’t train staff for the virus pandemic and barred supervisors from giving screeners stockpiled N95 respirators in March when facial coverings such as surgical masks were hard to buy.
Brainard said the TSA eventually made changes in response to COVID-19, including requiring screeners to wear masks, but the measures did not go far enough.
Since COVID-19, TSA has limited passenger volumes, required PPE/face coverings, allowing 12 oz. bottles of hand sanitizer, reduced physical contact, social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting all high-volume surfaces and are allowing driver's licenses that expired on or after March 1, 2020 to be used as well as putting off the REAL ID until October 1, 2021.
Travelers are reminded to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel guidance regarding COVID-19. Travelers are also encouraged to:
- Practice good hygiene, such as washing your hands regularly, including directly before and after completing the security screening process.
- Maintain a social distance of six feet wherever possible.
- Remove belts and all personal items from your pockets such as wallets, keys or phones before you enter the checkpoint queue and place them in your carry-on bag. (Does not apply to TSA PreCheck™ members.)
- Wear a face covering during the screening process. You may be asked to adjust your mask for ID verification or to remove it for secondary screening.
- Remove food items from carry-on bags and place in bin for screening. (Does not apply to TSA PreCheck™ members.)
TSA made an information video you can watch here.
You can find a chart of tips before traveling here.