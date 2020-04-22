PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nonprofits, businesses and education leaders have come together to give free laptops to 130 students in Phoenix's Washington Elementary School District to help with their school work. The families were preselected and showed up by appointment on Wednesday to pick up the laptops at Washington Elementary School. Volunteers wore masks and everyone there practiced social distancing.

"This is such a huge blessing," said Shavon, a mother of a student in the Washington Elementary School District. She said the laptop is for her youngest. The devices have helped her kids get caught up in their school work.

"My kids already have plans to go to college. They've already started working on their community service and stuff like that, so this, being able to have access with all of this going on, is so huge and I'm just so thankful for all those who came together and made this happen," Shavon said.

A nonprofit who helped made it happen was School Connect, which helps schools build strategic partnerships that benefit students.

“We are giving out 130 Lenovo laptops to students and families who need them and don't have them,” said Tracey Beal. “This is a free gift supplied by CORE Construction and the North Phoenix Kiwanis Club.”

The computers were purchased through Computers 2 Kids, a San Diego-based nonprofit that refurbishes donated computers and makes them available to low income families.

“It's a wonderful program we have going on and hope to continue it for a very long time,” said Kristen Adams with Computers 2 Kids. “You get to see the difference you are making in people's lives so it is fantastic.”

In addition to the free laptops, families will also receive free internet, through July, courtesy of Cox Communications.

“This is really going to make a difference in helping our students stay connected and stay engaged and continue to learn during the closure,” said Pam Horton, Director of Communications and Public Engagement for WESD.

"I'm just so grateful," said Shavon.