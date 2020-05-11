PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Department of Economic Security had more issues with benefits on Tuesday.
The agency was supposed to launch the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program on May 12 at 6 p.m. Arizona time. It's for Arizonans who don't meet the criteria for regular unemployment insurance, like gig workers or people who are self-employed. However that didn't happen and just after 6:30 p.m., DES tweeted it had been delayed.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance launch has been temporarily delayed. We expect it to be live shortly. Please check back for updates. We appreciate your patience.— AzDES (@ArizonaDES) May 13, 2020
DES spokesman Brett Bezio said late Tuesday the agency hopes to have the program up and running by midnight. He also said it "will not impact the timing of making benefits available next week when the weekly certification process launches on May 17." It also won't have an impact on the checks mailed out this week.
"We understand claimants have been waiting to enter their information and we sincerely apologize for the delay," said Bezio in a statement.
It comes after DES apologized to people who filed for their weekly pandemic unemployment benefits, but did not receive their $600 federal payment. That has affected 130,000 Arizonans.
Arizona's Family reached out to Deputy Press Secretary, Brett Bezio, who explained that the problem was with the processing.
"The unemployment insurance programs require a lot of complicated coding, and as we move quickly to provide benefits to Arizonans in need, we are taking every precaution we can to minimize the disruption to their benefits," Bezio said.
Bezio apologized to those impacted by not receiving the money and said they will try to help provide the best service moving forward. No details yet if those affected will get the federal money that they are entitled to or not.
A tweet from DES reads:
DES is aware that there are claimants who filed weekly certifications recently that did not receive the additional $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payment benefit. We sincerely apologize and are working to correct this as quickly as possible.
Multiple viewers reached out to Arizona's Family by phone and e-mail, saying they received their state benefits, but not their federal on Monday. Payments were supposed to begin this week for eligible claimants.
Later Monday evening, DES tweeted that their staff is working hard to get this fixed and that claimants should expect payments sometime between Wednesday and Friday of this week.
UPDATE: Unemployment Insurance claimants who were paid between May 7 and May 11 did not receive the additional $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payment benefit.— AzDES (@ArizonaDES) May 12, 2020
Back on March 27, President Trump signed the CARES Act into law. That act created the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for certain individuals who are not otherwise eligible for unemployment insurance, like those who are self-employed or independent contractors.
Individuals eligible for PUA who filed an initial UI claim between 2/2 and 5/2 will receive a check for three weeks of PUA ($117 per week) and FPUC ($600 per week). To continue to be eligible, individuals must provide information through the PUA system that will launch tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/exQXjHYuRr— AzDES (@ArizonaDES) May 11, 2020
