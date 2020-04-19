WHITERIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Saturday, the White Mountain Apache Tribe announced that nine inmates and four correctional officers at the White Mountain Apache Department of Corrections [WMADOC] tested positive for coronavirus, according to a press release.

None of these patients were having symptoms, but were tested through the contact mapping process. All the inmates are in quarantine, while the correctional officers are in isolation at home. All 13 who tested positive are in good condition.

"We will continue to follow CDC guidance and take every precaution to mitigate and control the spread of COVID-19, including increasing routine cleaning and sanitation, and all inmates have been provided with mask to wear at all times," said WMADOC Director Ronnie Peaches in a released statement.

White Mountain Apache Tribe Chairwoman Lee-Gatewood also stressed that everyone should follow the stay-at-home order and keep social distancing.